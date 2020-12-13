Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $185,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in PBF Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in PBF Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,913.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,229,750. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

NYSE:PBF opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

