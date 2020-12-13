Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $352,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $383,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $1,452,000.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.35 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.
In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $216,028.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
