Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $352,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $383,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $1,452,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.35 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $216,028.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

