Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $228,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,049 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 806.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 54,621 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 498,248 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.60 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

