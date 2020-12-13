Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $212,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after buying an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,251,000 after buying an additional 835,272 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,553,000 after buying an additional 481,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,865,000 after buying an additional 452,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,836,000 after buying an additional 432,349 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $121.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Insiders sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $4,525,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

