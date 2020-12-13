Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $208,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth $433,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,041. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

