Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 758,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,811,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,521,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 241,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.