Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 258,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

