Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

CUZ opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

