Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,954 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 447,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

