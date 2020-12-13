Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,196 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

