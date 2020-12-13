Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,944 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

