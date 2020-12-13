Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOG opened at $38.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $41.82.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

