Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $59.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.41. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $84.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

