Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 335 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1,062.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total transaction of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,121. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $485.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.37 and a 200-day moving average of $481.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $528.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

