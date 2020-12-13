Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 16,249 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,249 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Valvoline by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Valvoline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,193 shares of company stock worth $946,734 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

