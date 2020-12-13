Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $301,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $676,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,705.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $155.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

