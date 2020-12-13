Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $320,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3,622.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NYSE:SCI opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,916 shares of company stock worth $8,742,549. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

