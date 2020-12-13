Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $426,000 Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,627,000 after acquiring an additional 625,566 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 645,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,170,000 after acquiring an additional 112,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

