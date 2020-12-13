Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $170,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $1,362,686. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

