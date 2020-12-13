Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 302 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 208.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 109.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 656.1% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.62.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

