Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $11.23 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 210,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.54% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

