Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 53,242 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 62.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 53,242 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $289.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.18. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

