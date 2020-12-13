Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of 10x Genomics worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,406,000 after acquiring an additional 123,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,055 shares in the last quarter.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $964,812.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,727,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $2,872,435.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,488 shares of company stock worth $16,747,333.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

