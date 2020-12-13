Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,477 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after acquiring an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 51.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 81.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

