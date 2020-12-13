Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 8,089 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Rockshelter Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 157,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $42.19 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

