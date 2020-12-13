Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 211,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,430 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $278,201,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in StoneCo by 21.5% in the third quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in StoneCo by 946.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in StoneCo by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.15 and a beta of 2.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNE. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

