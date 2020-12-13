Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 54,189 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.63% of Brinker International worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT opened at $53.34 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.