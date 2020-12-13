Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 117,156 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,156 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.56% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRNX. FMR LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,926,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,535 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,659,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,428 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,536,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,753,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 714,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 149,591 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

