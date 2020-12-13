PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.45.

NYSE:AGS opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $210.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PlayAGS by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PlayAGS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PlayAGS by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in PlayAGS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

