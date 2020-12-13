PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.45.
NYSE:AGS opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $210.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PlayAGS by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PlayAGS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PlayAGS by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in PlayAGS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
