PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,402,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 98,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PJT Partners by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.