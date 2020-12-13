Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Pirelli & C. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS PLLIF opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

