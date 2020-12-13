Piper Sandler Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $255.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.82.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $220.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

