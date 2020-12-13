Piper Sandler Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $97.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.89.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

