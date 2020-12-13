Piper Sandler Boosts Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target to $15.00

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

