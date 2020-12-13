Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phreesia’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHR. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.29.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $331,242.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,699 shares of company stock worth $1,144,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 68.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 636,830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 50.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220,758 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.