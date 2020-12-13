Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,105,000 after purchasing an additional 81,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $114.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

