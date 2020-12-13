Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pentair were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,940,000 after buying an additional 2,355,081 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $45,704,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 214.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 652,939 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,289 shares of company stock worth $1,292,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

