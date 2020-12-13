Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stake Boosted by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,399,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 734,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTEN opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

