Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist cut their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $59,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $3,923,975 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Palomar by 68.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 26,240.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

