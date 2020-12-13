Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,902 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.08.

MCO stock opened at $274.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.78. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

