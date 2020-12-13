Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 500,513 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 96.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500,513 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $364.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

