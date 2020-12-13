Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 38,508 Shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,508 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.36% of Front Yard Residential worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $1,979,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RESI opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $951.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.77). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RESI. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

