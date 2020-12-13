Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 30,545 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,545 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Avantor by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 10.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVTR opened at $26.91 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 224.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.03.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $2,702,507.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,665,173 shares of company stock valued at $910,652,091 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

