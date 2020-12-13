Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 20,273 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE:UHS opened at $132.35 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

