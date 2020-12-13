Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 2,002 Shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHIVU)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHIVU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gores Holdings IV were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings IV stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

