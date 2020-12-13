Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 168,970 Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 168,970 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 899,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in National Oilwell Varco by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 550,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 243,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.97. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

