Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

