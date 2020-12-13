Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of BMC Stock worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,647,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,311 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 186.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 818,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.83.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMCH. Truist raised their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.