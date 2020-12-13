Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 8,318 Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERIE. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

ERIE stock opened at $233.32 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $247.98. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average of $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

