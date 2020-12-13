Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,401,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 509,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

